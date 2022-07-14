(Freeport, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says that they received a report of an animal bite which occurred at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the report, upon arrival deputies learned that the victim was an employee of the zoo and was escorting a camel through an alleyway to prepare it for transport to another facility. The victim has been identified as Roger Blenker, 32, of Albany. During the process, the camel reportedly placed Blenker’s head into its mouth biting down on his head. The camel then dragged Blenker by the head approximately fifteen feet. A second employee identified as Seth Wickson, 32, of Texas, was able to intervene. Wickson placed a plastic walking board into the camel’s mouth to release its bite from Blenker’s head. After being released from the camel’s mouth, Blenker stood on his own and ran to a safe location. The camel then charged at Wickson and bit his head.
Wickson was also able to get to a safe location on his own. Wickson refused any medical treatment.
Meanwhile, Blenker was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link Helicopter.
The incident remains under investigation. Blenker’s injuries are unknown at this time.
The zoo is still open to the public.