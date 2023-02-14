(Beltrami County, MN)--Authorities say a 44-year-old man has been found dead inside a fish house in Beltrami County. The man was reportedly found dead on Lake Bemidji Sunday afternoon. According to the report, a call came in from family members stating the man was found unresponsive on the southwest corner of the lake.
Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities don't suspect foul play.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will conduct a full autopsy to determine the man's official cause of death.