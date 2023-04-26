(St. Cloud, MN)--Officials with the St. Cloud Police Department say a man who allegedly ran from officers after providing false information about his identity has been found dead. Authorities say the man was found dead Tuesday morning in Heritage Park in St. Cloud. Police say they approached the man Monday after receiving a report of someone using drugs in a vehicle. Officers attempted to arrest the man, who then ran from the scene. His name and cause of death haven't been released.
An investigation into the death is continuing.