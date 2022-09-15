(Carlos, MN)--One person is dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon near Carlos in Douglas County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Pontiac Grand AM, driven by a 29-year-old man from Alexandria, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 and a Kenworth, driven by Steven Ballou, 65, of Pennington, was traveling northbound on Hwy 29 when the two vehicles collided in Carlos Township.
Ballou was not injured in the crash. However, the driver of the Grand AM was killed in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.