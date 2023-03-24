Man is charged with murder in Mille Lacs County after body found

(Bradley Weyaus mug courtesy: Mille Lacs County Jail)

(Mille Lacs, MN)-- A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a body discovered near Mille Lacs Lake.  Prosecutors filed charges Thursday morning against Bradley Weyaus for murder, interfering with a dead body, and fleeing police.  Maintenance workers found the body Wednesday in a tote along the Mille Lacs Lake shoreline.  Officials say the victim's family had reported him missing on Tuesday.

