(Waite Park, MN)--A man is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly raping a woman in central Minnesota. The woman reportedly met with 32-year-old Abdulkhadir Ali Mohamed in Waite Park earlier this week to return a necklace, when he reportedly convinced her to get in a car with him. Law enforcement says he grabbed the woman by the throat and raped her inside the vehicle. The woman was examined at a hospital, where it was confirmed that she sustained injuries during the assault.
Mohamed is being charged with first-degree sexual misconduct.