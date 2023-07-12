(Crow Wing County, MN)--A man has been arrested in connection to the death of the woman found along a roadway on June 25 in Fort Ripley Township in Crow Wing County. On Monday evening, Crow Wing County Deputies arrested the husband, Tony James McClelland, 47, of Fort Ripley, for the death of Angela Marie McClelland, 49, of Fort Ripley. She was found dead near the intersection of Legend Rd. and Killian Rd. in Fort Ripley Township.
Tony McClelland has been booked on 2nd degree murder and Criminal Vehicular Homicide. He has been booked into the Crow Wing County Jail.