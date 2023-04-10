(Waite Park, MN)--A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a Waite Park woman. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarquez Javon Bedford has been charged with murder in the second-degree for the February 6th death of 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Police found Cottew dead inside her home while conducting a welfare check. The medical examiner determined her death a homicide last month. Surveillance footage shows Cottew letting Bedford inside her apartment building. He's later seen leaving the building through the back door with his sweatshirt inside out.
Man is arrested in connection to the death of central Minnesota woman
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- If you think the weather is bad here, check out North Dakota
- Minnesota man sentenced to 2 years in prison for pointing laser at jet over Wisconsin
- Organized search ends for missing Minnesota woman
- Pedestrian struck by car in Alexandria, taken to Alomere Health with serious injuries
- Semi driver is injured in crash in Otter Tail County on icy roadways
- Alexandria PD warns of local fraud/scam calls
- Man is arrested in connection to the death of central Minnesota woman
- Wisconsin only Great Lakes state with throwback tax rule
- Judge blocks bankruptcy filing by clinic hit with $75 million malpractice verdict
- Former Hennepin County Sheriff fired from latest job at MTP