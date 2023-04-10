Waite Park police arrest man in connection to death of woman

(Courtesy: Waite Park Police)

(Waite Park, MN)--A man is facing charges in connection to the death of a Waite Park woman. Twenty-eight-year-old Jarquez Javon Bedford has been charged with murder in the second-degree for the February 6th death of 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Police found Cottew dead inside her home while conducting a welfare check. The medical examiner determined her death a homicide last month. Surveillance footage shows Cottew letting Bedford inside her apartment building. He's later seen leaving the building through the back door with his sweatshirt inside out.

