(Starbuck, MN)--The Starbuck Police Department says that they along with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel regarding an assault with a weapon.
Once law enforcement arrived on scene the victim, an adult male, was taken by Glacial Ridge Ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood due to the severity of his injuries. The victim was later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and he remains hospitalized.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Agents, and Crime Lab were called to assist with the criminal investigation. The suspect, identified as Justin Cardinal, 41, of Columbia Heights, reportedly fled on foot prior to law enforcements arrival on scene in the City of Starbuck.
While searching in Starbuck, police received a report of a vehicle being stolen just outside the city, with the suspect taking a truck and using it to flee to Grant County.
The suspect reportedly abandoned the truck and stole another vehicle in Elbow Lake. A witness followed the suspect until police caught up with him in Otter Tail County. The suspect fled but was pursued by police and eventually arrested.
Cardinal is facing charges of first-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and two counts of motor vehicle theft.
A variety of agencies helped in the pursuit and arrest.