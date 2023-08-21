(Alexandria, MN)--Early Sunday morning, the Alexandria Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Aga Drive in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers learned of an adult male who had been stabbed. No weapon was recovered at the scene.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria. The suspect, Mohamed Jama, 34, of Alexandria, was arrested and is currently in custody for 2nd Degree Assault and Obstructing Legal Process.
The case is still under investigation.