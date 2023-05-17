Man accused of setting fire, threatening people with gun in Wadena County

(Courtesy: Wadena County Sheriff's Office)

(Lakeville, MN)--A Lakeville man is accused of setting a fire and threatening people with a gun.  The incident allegedly happened Saturday afternoon in Wadena County.  Police believe the man intentionally set fire to a building in North Germany Township, causing the building to be a total loss.  The suspect is then accused of firing shots into a wooded area when officers arrived- causing nearby residents to have to shelter in place.  Pending charges against the 47-year-old include second degree assault, second degree arson, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

