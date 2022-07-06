(Holmes City, MN)--On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of an explosion inside a residence in Holmes City near Alexandria. Authorities say the home owner, a 62-year-old male, was the only occupant inside the home at the time, and reported he was injured by the explosion. He was treated at scene by first responders. He was then airlifted from the scene by Life Link III for treatment of his injuries.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is helping with the investigation.