(Nisswa, MN)--A Crow Wing County man is hospitalized after getting pinned underneath a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in the Brainerd lakes area. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old man from Pillager was working on a truck when it partially rolled off a trailer, pinning him between the pickup and trailer. The victim was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived. Nisswa firefighters removed him and began CPR before he was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital.
No word on his current condition.