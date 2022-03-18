(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man arrested early Friday morning for the abduction of a 2-year-old child that triggered an AMBER Alert on March 17.
The child, Robert Ramirez, was reportedly abducted on Thursday morning. He was found safe about nine hours later.
Victor Ramirez (AKA Benigno Alvarrez), unknown DOB, of Big Lake, has been booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail on probable cause: Kidnapping. Formal charges are expected later today.
Acting on information developed through the investigation, Ramirez was arrested by Big Lake police officers outside of his home shortly after 11:00 pm on 03-17-22 following a brief struggle. Investigators located the child after receiving a 911 call that the child was in the garage of the caller’s Paynesville residence. The child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation and is currently in the custody of his mother.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will become available in the coming days as the investigation progresses.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office has been assisted in its investigation by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, West Central Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Glenwood Police Department, Starbuck Police Department, FBI, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Big Lake Police Department and Alexandria Police Department.