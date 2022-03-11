(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County have arrested a suspect in connection with the thefts of catalytic converters and property damage to an impound lot in Pelican Rapids. K-F-G-O Radio reports that 34-year-old Darin Dillon, of rural Pelican Rapids, is charged with two counts of felony theft. Court records show that Dillon sold 155 catalytic converters and 69 car batteries over the past year to a scrap dealer in Wolverton, receiving more than 50-thousand dollars for the alleged stolen property.
Authorities had been investigating thefts of catalytic converters from several businesses, roughly along U-S Highway 59 between Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids. Investigators are working through dozens of theft reports in an effort to find the rightful owners.