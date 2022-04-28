Lake Lillian, Minnesota

(Courtesy: MnDOT)

(Willmar, MN) -- Authorities in Kandiyohi County have yet to identify a rural Lake Lillian man apparently killed in an accidental shooting. Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a gunshot victim Tuesday night. The caller said a firearm accidentally discharged, striking a 64-year-old man in the head. The victim died at the scene. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy.

