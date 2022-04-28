(Willmar, MN) -- Authorities in Kandiyohi County have yet to identify a rural Lake Lillian man apparently killed in an accidental shooting. Sheriff’s deputies received a report of a gunshot victim Tuesday night. The caller said a firearm accidentally discharged, striking a 64-year-old man in the head. The victim died at the scene. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is doing an autopsy.
Man from west central Minnesota killed in apparent accidental shooting
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- This Is the Income a Family Needs to Cover Normal Living Expenses in Wisconsin
- Woman killed in crash with semi in western Minnesota identified
- Police arrest alleged thief pinned under car in central Minnesota
- Man from west central Minnesota killed in a crash in Fargo
- Hennepin County sheriff who crashed his squad car near Alexandria facing calls for him to resign
- Prosecutors reach plea deal with west central Minnesota man in kidnapping case
- Authorities release details of death of Detroit Lakes man
- This Is the Income a Family Needs to Cover Normal Living Expenses in South Dakota
- Individual posing as a deputy in the area
- Central Minnesota man injured after hitting a deer on his motorcycle