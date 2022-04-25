(Fargo, ND)--Authorities have identified the man from west central Minnesota who was killed in a crash in Fargo on Friday.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, they say that Peyton Young, 20, of Benson, was traveling northbound on 25th Street North from Main Avenue when his Honda Accord crossed the center turn lane into the southbound lane, and collided head-on with a Chrysler Town & Country.
Young reportedly was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Officials say he was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the Town & Country reportedly suffered only minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.