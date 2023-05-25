(Pope County, MN)--A man from Pope County has been critically injured after his SUV and a semi collided in Glenwood Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says that Stephen Richardson, 58, of Villard, was driving his Chevy Blazer westbound on Highway 28 when his vehicle collided with a semi that was traveling eastbound. The crash took place Tuesday morning.
Richardson was reportedly airlifted to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, Blaine Graff, 28, of Glenwood, was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.