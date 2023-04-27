(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Otter Tail County has been sentenced for soliciting a child for sex in Stearns County. Darrin Watro, 57, of Vergas, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. He will get credit for having already served five days. He must also register as a predatory offender, complete a sex offender program and be on probation for five years.
Watro reportedly pleaded guilty to describing sexual conduct to a child through electronic communication in March. Two other charges were dismissed at sentencing.
Court records show an undercover officer was posing as a 15-year-old St. Cloud girl in an online chat room.