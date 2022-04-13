(St. Cloud, MN) -- A man from Morris faces an inattentive driving citation for crashing into a school bus in central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the St. Cloud school bus was stopped at a red-light Tuesday morning in Waite Park when it was rear-ended by a car driven by 21-year-old Jaret Johnson. Deputies say Johnson told them he did not see the stopped bus. There were two students onboard, but no one was injured in the crash.
Officials throughout the area remind people to watch out for school buses and to not drive while distracted.