(Todd County, MN)--A man from Todd County is reportedly facing criminal sexual assault charges after he allegedly groped three underaged girls. According to the charges, Jacob Weaver, 19, of Long Prairie, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl. A third victim, a 13-year-old girl, reportedly told police Weaver had sexually groped her in the past.
Weaver has denied most of the allegations, but officials say he admitted he was drunk at the time. He is charged with two felon counts of criminal sexual conduct and one misdemeanor count of nonconsensual sexual contact.