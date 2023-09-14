(Lowry, MN)--A crash on Tuesday evening in Pope County has reportedly injured a man from Kensington. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place on westbound on Hwy 55 in Ben Wade Township near Lowry. A Ford F350, driven by Joshua Buse, 24, of Evansville, was traveling westbound on 320th Ave when it collided with an Ford Econoline, driven by David Rauchbauer, 61, of Kensington.
Rauchbauer reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.