(Glenwood, MN)--After an investigation by the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Kolden, 37, of Cyrus, has reportedly been arrested at his residence, without incident, on September 22, 2022.
Authorities in both Pope and Swift Counties were alerted to Kolden soliciting juvenile females. Utilizing social media, Kolden then reached out and spoke with an undercover Pope County Deputy. Kolden’s communication with the child, described sexual conduct and solicited the child to engage in sexual conduct.
Kolden further distributed to the child pornographic material which depicted sexual conduct. Kolden appeared in Pope County Court to face felony charges of soliciting a child or believed to be a child through electronic communication and engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child. Kolden was released on his personal recognizance with conditions. Sexual exploitation of our youth and online solicitation of minors continues to be a statewide problem.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to address the issue within our local communities. If anyone believes a child is being solicited online for sex, they are encouraged to report it to their local law enforcement.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in these investigations by the Minnesota BCA Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Swift County Sheriff’s Office.