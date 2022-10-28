(Sauk Centre, MN)--A man from central Minnesota is reportedly charged with criminal sexual conduct after allegedly grooming a 14-year-old girl on a social media app for sex and explicit photos.
Zachary Sureth, 23, of Sauk Centre, is accused of convincing the girl to send pictures and videos of herself in sexually explicit photos and then meeting up with her to have sex.
According to law enforcement, the crimes came to light when the girl's mother discovered sexually explicit messages on the girl's phone. They say the child was brought to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview where she admitted to meeting Sureth for sex on three separate occasions.
Sureth has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and using a minor in pornographic work.