Michael Laflex charged with murder near Brainerd

(Michael Laflex mug courtesy: Crow Wing County Jail)

(Brainerd, MN)--A Brainerd man is facing a murder charged after he allegedly killed and buried his daughter's boyfriend.  Court records show 43-year-old Michael Laflex has been charged with second-degree murder with intent.  Authorities say his daughter reported her boyfriend missing three days earlier after he hadn't returned from visiting a storage unit rented by her father.  Documents say Laflex told a family member he believed his daughter's boyfriend had been abusing her and that he shot the boyfriend last Wednesday inside a storage unit. 

Officials said Sunday that the body of Laflex's daughter's boyfriend had been found with a "distant gunshot wound" to the head.

