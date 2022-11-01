(Brainerd, MN)--A Brainerd man is facing a murder charged after he allegedly killed and buried his daughter's boyfriend. Court records show 43-year-old Michael Laflex has been charged with second-degree murder with intent. Authorities say his daughter reported her boyfriend missing three days earlier after he hadn't returned from visiting a storage unit rented by her father. Documents say Laflex told a family member he believed his daughter's boyfriend had been abusing her and that he shot the boyfriend last Wednesday inside a storage unit.
Officials said Sunday that the body of Laflex's daughter's boyfriend had been found with a "distant gunshot wound" to the head.