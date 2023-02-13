(Otter Tail County, MN)--Authorities say multiple felony charges have been filed against a Lund Boat Company employee following a workplace dispute that led to a shooting late last week at the company in New York Mills.
According to the report, David Jeremiah Gadsden, 21, of Henning, faces felony second-degree attempted murder, felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers public safety, and gross-misdemeanor carrying a firearm in a public place without a permit. If convicted, Gadsden could face more than 20 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, last Thursday Gadsden pulled a 9mm handgun and fired it at the employee. Other employees were able to subdue him until police arrived.
Gadsden's next court date is set for Feb. 27th.