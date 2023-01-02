(Miltona, MN)--On Sunday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a house fire at 15684 County Road 102 NE in Miltona Township near Miltona. Douglas County deputies and the Miltona Fire Department responded and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Charles DeMartelaere reportedly noticed the fire and tried to get inside to help his elderly father. However, he was unable to do so because of the smoke, heat, and flames. Gene DeMartelaere, 85, reportedly died in the fire. Officials say a dog also perished in the blaze.
Gene was taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria for smoke inhalation and was later released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
