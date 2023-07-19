(Benson, MN)--A man has reportedly been killed in a car crash on Minnesota Highway 9 near Benson. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place on Tuesday morning, and officials say it occurred when a semi-truck collided with an SUV at an intersection. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, however, the driver of the SUV was fatally injured in the crash.
Reports indicate that the SUV driver may have failed to yield. The highway was shut down for several hours afterward as the scene was cleared.