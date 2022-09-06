(Meeker County, MN)-- The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is dead following a crash in central Minnesota.
According to the report, the crash took place Monday evening in Kingston Township in Meeker County. Officials say a car was traveling south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled.
Officials say a 22-year-old Monticello man died in the crash. The man's name has not been released pending notification of family. A four-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while an infant was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.