Man dies in crash in Meeker County on Monday

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(Meeker County, MN)-- The Minnesota State Patrol says a man is dead following a crash in central Minnesota.  

According to the report, the crash took place Monday evening in Kingston Township in Meeker County. Officials say a car was traveling south on Highway 15 when it went off the road, overcorrected and rolled.

Officials say a 22-year-old Monticello man died in the crash. The man's name has not been released pending notification of family.  A four-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while an infant was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

