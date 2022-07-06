(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
He was reportedly partially ejected, and life-saving measures were immediately attempted. Waytashek was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.