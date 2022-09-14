Man dies will cutting trees in Renville County

(File photo)

(Olivia, MN) -- A man is dead after being struck by a tree branch on a farm near Olivia. The Renville County Sheriff’s Department says the man was cutting down trees in a grove Tuesday morning when a large branch connected to another tree broke off and hit him. First responders found the man on the ground near several downed trees and tried to save him, but he died on site. Deputies say the victim was wearing head, eye, and ear protection. 

