(Otter Tail County, MN)--A 64-year-old man has reportedly died after falling into the water at Otter Tail Lake. Authorities say the man was initially rescued from the water Saturday night after two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into the lake. All the victims but one were initially accounted for, sending emergency crews into the icy water to rescue the final victim. His condition was unknown at the time, but his death was announced yesterday. No word on whether there were any other injuries.
Man dies after doing through lake in Otter Tail County while snowmobiling
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
- One person dies after crash in central Minnesota, man charged with vehicular homicide
- Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week
- Authorities are looking for missing teen, asking for your help
- Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Hilltop Lumber acquires a fourth location in Minnesota
- This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota
- This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota
- New minimum wage now in effect in the new year
- Heavy snow forecasted across much of Minnesota, Alexandria 4-8 inches expected