(Porter, MN)--A 27-year-old man has reportedly died after becoming trapped in a grain bin near Porter in Yellow Medicine County. Emergency responders were called to the scene early Tuesday on reports of two people trapped inside a grain bin. One man was able to free himself and escape, but it took rescuers more than an hour to remove the other man from the bin. Aid was rendered to the man once he was extracted, but he died.
The 62-year-old man who was able to escape on his own was treated at a hospital and later released.