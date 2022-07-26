Man charged with assault in central Minnesota

(Cody Wagoner mug courtesy Stearns County Jail)

(St. Cloud, MN) --A man is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in St. Cloud who is considered a vulnerable adult. Prosecutors allege that Cody Wagoner, 24, of Billings, Montana, raped the woman in a portable restroom last Wednesday in Whitney Park. Court records show the woman ran away from her group home and met Wagoner. He reportedly admitted to meeting the woman but denied having sexual contact with her.

