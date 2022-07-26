(St. Cloud, MN) --A man is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in St. Cloud who is considered a vulnerable adult. Prosecutors allege that Cody Wagoner, 24, of Billings, Montana, raped the woman in a portable restroom last Wednesday in Whitney Park. Court records show the woman ran away from her group home and met Wagoner. He reportedly admitted to meeting the woman but denied having sexual contact with her.
Man charged with sexually assaulting vulnerable adult in central Minnesota
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell
- Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota
- River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest
- Two-vehicle crash takes place Friday evening in Alexandria
- Storms possible Saturday, greatest risk across eastern Minnesota
- Woman files guilty plea in connection to the death of a Garfield man last year
- Iowa prison inmate convicted in Scott County dies
- Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota
- Masking recommended again as COVID-19 rises anew in Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Elections Commission won’t end absentee ballot guidance, lawmakers furious