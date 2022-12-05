(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Derek Edward Fischer has been charged in Douglas County District Court with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation.
According to the report, Fischer and his business partner are partners and owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC located in Douglas County and Ottertail County. Fischer has been charged for an incident near Alexandria where he reportedly entered into a contract to build a house/shed and Fischer accepted $113,700 from the victim. Officials say that Fischer never started the building project and blocked contact with the victim.
Investigators also reportedly located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be more victims in the state. They ask anyone with any information to contact their local law enforcement agency to work with Douglas County.
Bail has been set for Fischer at $3000 bond or $300 cash. Fischer currently remains in the Douglas County Jail.