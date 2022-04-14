(St. Cloud, MN)-- The tenant of an apartment unit in central Minnesota has been charged with arson.
According to the report, fire crews responded to 1212 2nd Street Northeast in St. Cloud on Tuesday night. They reportedly discovered a second-floor apartment on fire and put out the flames before they spread to other units.
Hunter Hipp, 19, of St. Cloud, allegedly admitted he started the fire.
According to the charges, Hipp said he lit the stove on fire, put a bunch of flammable stuff in the corner, and lit that on fire as well. He allegedly told officers that he wanted to be arrested and thought arson was the quickest and easiest way.
Hipp has been charged with one count of 1st-degree arson. He's due in court next week.