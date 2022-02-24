(Minnetonka, MN) -- A wrong-way driver is charged with criminal vehicular homicide for causing a fatal crash on Interstate 394 last week.
Minnesota State Patrol troopers were dispatched Friday at about 4:00 a-m to the scene of a head-on crash. Investigators found that 20-year-old Joseph Paul Maness of St. Anthony had driven onto the interstate in downtown Minneapolis going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. Thirty-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo of Melrose was killed and his passenger was severely injured.
Troopers say Maness told them he had consumed about 10 drinks before the crash. A test found his blood alcohol concentration was point-20 – more than twice the legal limit.