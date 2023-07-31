(Crow Wing County, MN)--The man who was at the center of the Amber Alert over the weekend in Minnesota was found hiding in a shed with the toddler 80 miles away in Crow Wing County. Authorities say 41-year-old Scott Henrikson and a boy believed to be his biological son were found in a shed in Baxter five-and-a-half hours after the reported abduction.
A woman reportedly told police that she had been assaulted by Henrikson in Becker, and he had then taken off with the boy in a vehicle. Officials say there was a court order preventing Henrikson from having any contact with the boy, Liam Henrikson.
According to the report, police in Crow Wing County received a call from a resident in Baxter stating that there were lights on in their shed and they had seen movement inside. Police arrived at the scene and after hours of negotiations, Henrikson surrendered and the boy was found safe.
Henrikson has been booked into jail on a variety of charges.
By the way, Henrikson was also charged in November 2021 and later convicted for misdemeanor domestic assault of the boy's mother following an incident in Douglas County. In that case he reportedly took off in a vehicle with the boy in the back seat.