(Sauke Centre Township, MN)--Late last week, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic assault complaint at 40996 Sauk Lake Road 1 mile north of Sauk Centre.
During the investigation on Thursday, deputies attempted to make contact and arrest the suspect, Brian Lemley, 43, of Sauk Centre. When deputies arrived Lemley reportedly went inside the garage and closed the door. Several attempts were made to make contact with him. The Stearns/Benton SWAT team was requested to assist at the location. Negotiators with the SWAT Team were able to make contact with Lemley. Later that evening Lemley reportedly came out of the residence and was placed under arrest.
He was taken to the Stearns County Jail on probable cause charges for Threats of Violence and Domestic Assault. In addition to those charges, he was also held on a Department of Corrections warrant for Domestic Assault.