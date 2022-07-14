(Little Falls, MN)--Authorities say a 33-year-old Iowa man is in custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a central Minnesota woman.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Tuesday on Highway 27 near Little Falls.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that Logan Richard Klooster, 33, of Ankeny, Iowa; was driving a Jeep Compass westbound on Hwy 27 when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan, Shirley Friebe, 79, of Eagle Bend, reportedly died in the crash.
Klooster was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls and released. He is now in custody at the Morrison County Jail on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and driving while impaired.
The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in that crash.