(Glenwood, MN)--A man has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly traveled from Ohio to west central Minnesota to meet a boy he met online.
The Pope County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from the Minnewaska School District on Friday of an unknown man at the middle school. Law enforcement reportedly arrested the man at a local hotel in Pope County.
The man has been identified as 29-year-old Christian Mackson of Dayton, Ohio. The investigation revealed that he traveled from Dayton to Glenwood for the sole purpose of seeking out the student.
The Minnewaska School District says they were informed by a middle school parent about two weeks ago about an inappropriate conversation via text, zoom, and video games involving the man and a student.
Mackson appeared in Pope County Court Monday on felony charges.