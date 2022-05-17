(Cass Lake, MN) -- Authorities in northern Minnesota report the arrest of a man in connection with a deadly stabbing Saturday night in rural Cass Lake. Sheriff’s deputies called to a medical situation found a 19-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. They say the victim was treated at the scene and later died in the hospital. A 34-year-old male suspect was arrested and also treated at the hospital. No names have been released.
Man arrested in death of a man in rural Cass Lake
Mark Anthony
