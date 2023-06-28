(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department says that during the overnight hours of Sunday, June 25th, a male party cut the fence and broke into the Ollie’s Service storage area and shop. The suspect reportedly left with numerous tools, other store items, and a 2014 ATV. Detectives worked with employees and believed they located the stolen tools on an Internet sales site.
Detectives used that information to contact the seller and arranged to meet with him. Following further investigation, on Tuesday contact was made with the seller who was arrested for burglary along with stolen vehicle, DWI, theft, and drug charges. Arrested in connection to the case is Scott Jacobson, 45, of St. Cloud.
Officials say that all items stolen were recovered, including the ATV. The Alexandria Police Department was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, West Central MN Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Jacobson is currently in custody at the Douglas County Jail awaiting a court appearance. The case remains under investigation by detectives.