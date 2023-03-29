(Alexandria, MN)--On Friday, the Alexandria Police Department investigated an incident that occurred in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Pioneer Road. Officers learned that a juvenile victim had suffered an injury as a result of being struck by an "Orbeez" which had been launched by a gel blaster. Officials say an Orbeez is a type of toy gun that shoots either gel balls or soft bullets.
The investigation identified the suspect as 20-year-old Nevan Berglin of Carlos. Berglin was arrested for 3rd Degree Assault.