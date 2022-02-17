(Alexandria, Minn.)--On Wednesday morning, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were called to an assault in the 800 Block of Kenwood Street in Alexandria.
According to the report, a male party was stabbed and was found outside the residence. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim who was treated by North Ambulance and then later taken to Alomere Emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.
It has been confirmed that the victim was stabbed by a knife. The suspect, Derrick Thorpe, 28, of Alexandria, and the victim reportedly knew each other. Officers arrested Thorpe. He was taken into custody without incident.
Thorpe is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail and is being held for assault charges. Authorities say this is an isolated event and there is no risk to the public’s safety.