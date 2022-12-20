(Osakis, MN)--On Monday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reportedly received another complaint about an adult male damaging a room while staying at the Sportsman's Motel in Osakis. The Osakis Police Department and Douglas County deputies responded and began speaking with the male. He then reportedly barricaded himself in the room and refused to exit. Deputies continued speaking with the male until negotiators arrived on scene.
The male reportedly refused to exit the room and no longer cooperated with negotiators. Law enforcement forcibly entered the room and determined the male was locked in the bathroom. He again refused to cooperate with negotiators so the bathroom door was forced open. The male was arrested without incident and taken to the Douglas County Jail where he remains pending criminal charges.
The Todd County Sheriff’s Office, Alexandria Police, North Ambulance and Osakis Fire assisted on scene.