New security measures underway following deadly shooting at MOA

(File photo)

(Bloomington, MN)--The Mall of America is implementing bag checks at its entrances after last week's deadly shooting at one of its stores.  Mall officials said Wednesday that additional security resources are being deployed to protect visitors.  Officials aren't providing details about the scope of the mall's security measures.  Five people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting death of Johntae Hudson last Friday inside the Nordstrom department store.

