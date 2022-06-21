(Alexandria, MN)--On Monday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of storm damage shortly after 11 p.m. At 11:40 p.m. a call came in from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary reporting people were screaming for help from a camper that a tree had fallen on.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded, and located a camper with a male and female party trapped inside. Shortly after North Ambulance Service and the Alexandria Fire Department arrived on scene. The male and female were extricated from the camper and the female was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria by North Ambulance.
The male party reportedly died at the scene. The incident is still pending further investigation.