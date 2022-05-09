(Alexandria, MN) — A major road resurfacing project will close down part of County Road 13 north of Carlos much of the summer.
Beginning Tuesday, May 10, crews will be working on County Road 13 from one quarter mile east of N Douglas Avenue, which is right near the Carlos Elementary School, east to County Road 3 and 30.
The project will include grade widening, curve realignment, and reclaiming of asphalt. Bituminous surfacing will happen in 2023.
The detour will take motorists north on Highway 29 to County Road 5 where they will proceed east to County Road 3 then head south to reconnect with County Road 13.
The contract completion date is August 21.
To see all major road construction projects in Douglas County, go to https://dcpw.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=e88d1b5357854a919c7d107c0bfcbef3