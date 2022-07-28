(Alexandria, MN)--Today is the day that the Disaster Loan Outreach Center is set-up to assist businesses and residents affected by the severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that hit the area on May 29 to May 30.
Residents impacted will be able to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The DLOC will be open from 11 am to 6 pm at 1501 Hawthorne Street in Alexandria. The declaration covers residents in Douglas County and also Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens, and Todd counties in Minnesota.
Douglas county Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson says this is only for those impacted by the May 30th severe weather event.
Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans of up to $40,00 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.